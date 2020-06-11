ESSEX’S freemasons are hoping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities which have been financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Freemasons in Colchester, Clacton, Frinton, Manningtree, and Harwich have joined forces as part of a major community fundraising campaign.

Spearheaded by the provincial grand master for Essex Freemasons, Rodney Bass OBE, the initiative will help non-profit organisations get through the pandemic.

More than 300 masonic lodges in the county have been asked by Mr Bass to assist the project, and a whopping £60,000 in immediate funding has already been pledged.

But, Mr Bass, a former Essex councillor honoured by the Queen in 2017, believes the figure could double within the next couple of months.

“We could have as much as £120,000 available by late summer, which will enable us to help dozens of charities across Essex,” he said.

“It is the small local organisations in particular that we hope to assist who have seen income levels fall dramatically as a result of Covid-19.

“These smaller organisations do an incredible job for their local communities and many are in serious danger of closing down.

“They need help now because they are unable to fund raise themselves because of social distancing.”

In a bid to get the ball rolling, lodges across Essex have been asked to identify charities local to their area and make a donation of at least £500.

This number will then be matched by the Essex Provincial Office, so that as many non-profit organisations as possible receive a grant of at least £1,000.

Separate and additional consideration will also be given to larger charities such as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Freemasons will also be asked to nominate and support similar good causes in their areas on a more personal level

“Essex masons, all 9,000 of our members, are also very much part of the local community,” added Mr Bass.

“We are also in lockdown, but it does not mean that we cannot continue to help charities.

“I know our members will rise to this challenge once again and be there for the people that make a difference in our towns and villages.”