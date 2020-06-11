FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a bungalow blaze in a seaside village.

Four crews, from Clacton, Frinton, Brightlingsea, and Weeley, are currently in Midway, in Jaywick.

On arrival, the Essex Fire Service's teams reported finding a shed fire which had spread to a bungalow and was also affecting two bungalows either side of it.

Eyewitnesses have also reported seeing a fire positioned in between two homes in addition to billowing smoke.

Firefighters are now working to extinguish the fire, which resulted in 25 incident calls to the service's control room.

Essex Police officers are also said to have cordoned off the street.

Brad Thompson, from Jaywick, lives near to where the inferno broke-out, having moved to the area nearly two years ago.

As soon as he became aware of the blaze, Mr Thompson, who lives with his partner and their son, immediately rushed to the scene.

When he arrived in Midway, he spotted a fire raging in between two bungalows and another was on fire.

The heroic father then leapt into action, helping two occupants and their dogs vacate the home.

"I saw a fire in between two homes, and there was also a home which was on fire," he said.

"So, I banged on the door and then helped to get a man out.

"We then realised there was also a woman inside, so I had to kick a door down to get her and her three dogs out.

"I think there might have been another dog still in there, but we couldn't go back in because the fire was getting worse.

"I didn't even think about what I was doing, it was just a case of getting them out."

Last month two other bungalows in Jaywick also went up in flames.