Tributes have been paid to a great-grandfather who died following a crash.

Robert Elliott, known to his family and friends as Ron, was taken to hospital following a crash involving his bicycle and a silver Ford Focus Ghia, in Holland-on-Sea.

He died ten days later.

The 72-year-old’s family said: “The family and friends of Ron are devastated by his sudden loss.

“He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

“Words will never be able to express how deeply he will be missed.”

Essex Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, which happened in Kings Avenue, at the junction with Salisbury Road, at 2.50pm on Wednesday, May 13.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Frinton, continues to help police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident, or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or 01245 240 590.

They must quote incident number 641 of May 13.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org