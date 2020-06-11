FOUR men charged with intending to supply Class A drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine are due to appear in court next week following a series of arrests.
Essex Police officers executed warrants in Hayes Road, Marine Parade East, Battisford Drive, and Church Road, in Clacton, on June 4.
As a result of the raids, carried out as part of Operation Raptor North, five men were arrested, before a 50-year-old man, from Clacton, was released under investigation.
Edmunds Martin, 18, of Warwick Avenue, Harrow and Zak Gee, 19, of Woolacombe Way, Hayes, have since been charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent supply.
Jason Hood, 38, of Spenser Way, Jaywick, was also charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent supply.
Ben McGarity, 26, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine with intent supply.
All four men, who previously appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 5, are now due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, July 3.
