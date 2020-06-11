A SUSPECTED drug driver has been arrested after failing to stop for officers before attempting to escape, according to police.
Officers from Essex Police’s Operation Support Group apprehended a man, in Clacton, on Tuesday, after trying to stop an Audi A3 in London Road.
According to reports, the vehicle initially stopped, but then made off in the direction of Burrs Road before a man, suspected of being the driver, decamped.
Eventually, the officers arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, possession of Class A drugs and Class B drugs, and drug driving.
The man has since been released under investigation while the force’s enquiries continue.
The officers, working as part of Essex Police’s Operation Sceptre, were also called into action earlier in the day after a man was suspected of dodging a court hearing.
As a result, a 49-year-old man was arrested, in Thorpe Road, shortly after 10.30am, on suspicion of failing to attend court.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment