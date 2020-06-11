A MUCH-LOVED mother of four celebrated a milestone birthday last month, as her family looked on through her care home window.

Dorothy Redman, who was in 1920, in Glasgow, Scotland, marked her 100th birthday on May 29, surrounded by hard-working carers at Maitland House, Clacton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, her family, comprised of four children, seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, were unable to celebrate with her.

Instead, they had to set-up outside, and converse with their adored relative through the window, as care home residents are vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus.

Despite the physical barrier between Mrs Redman and her family, her daughter, Angela Singfield, 70, says her mother still had a lovely time.

“We are hoping to have a family gathering once lockdown is over and hold a celebration with family and friends,” she said.

“They had a barbeque at lunchtime, and we went down but we could only see her through window because no one was allowed in.

“It was just something we had to accept, but all the carers really made a fuss of her, which was nice, and she had a lovely cake and was happy.”

Over her 100 years, Mrs Redman has lived in various parts of the country, moving from her birthplace to Tottenham, before Eastwood near Southend, prior to the war.

There she worked at the Echo Factory, where she would make radio equipment, before marrying Alfred Redman, in 1943, and moving to Waltham Abbey.

Mr Redman was a carpenter, and when he retired, the couple decided to move to Clacton - where they had holidayed frequently - to be closer to their children.

Sadly, he died 17 years ago, and in 2018, Mrs Redman, who used to work as a dinner lady, became a resident at Maitland House, where she has been cared for ever since.

“We all had a good childhood and my parents had a good marriage,” added Angela.

“They made sure we never went without anything, and for that time, I think we were very fortunate as a family.

“For most of our upbringing, my mother would stay at home and look after us, but as we got older, she started to work in a school, so we were a very close-knit family.

“My mother was a very caring and loving mother, and she would tell you that the secret to her long-life is a glass of sherry every day.”