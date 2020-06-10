A NEW distillery will be hoping to capitalise on the ever-rising popularity of all things gin with the launch of its first alcoholic drink.

East Coast Distillery, located in Thorpe-le-Soken, is finally open for business after initially been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown.

The beverage makers’ first output is a dry gin called Tide’s Fortune, which, although based on a traditional London Dry Gin production, is very much a product of Essex.

Famously derived from juniper berries, the East Coast Distillery’s take on the popular drink features locally sourced ingredients, such as sea buckthorns, fennel, and sea purslane.

Recommended poured over a cube of ice with a sliver of lemon, Tide’s Fortune marks the start of what founder Benjamin Mann, 44, hopes will be a long-lasting labour of love.

“It has been an amazing couple of years and getting to this point has introduced us to some brilliant people,” he said.

“Now it is the exciting part where we get to see people drinking our gin and, in time, visit us at the distillery.

“This part of the world has so many brilliant local pubs, restaurants and local producers.

“We are excited to be part of this family now and hope we can work with as many as possible to help to put Essex food and drink firmly on the map.”

Mr Mann, whose dream job has always been to run a distillery, decided to embark on a life of gin following a conversation with fellow director, Nicole North, 40.

After convincing their other halves, Lucy, 49, and Simon, 40, it was not long before the pair of entrepreneurs were attending tasting sessions and sourcing botanical ingredients.

The goal was to create a distillery which could act as a platform from which to produce beautiful spirits and educate people on gin and the history of the area.

And they achieved it, but as a result of coronavirus, they had to wait a little bit longer before they could unveil their accomplishments to the gin fanatics of Essex.

“It started where all good ideas do, talking over a cup of tea and a biscuit at the end of a hard day at work,” adds Mr Mann.

“It was just a casual conversation about our dream jobs and by the next morning we had found a course with The Gin Foundry on how to set up a distillery.

“It has been an adventure, but all the best things are worth the wait and when the world is a little more normal, we will have the launch event that we had planned.”

To find out more about the East Coast Distillery and how to get your hands on Tide’s Fortune ahead of World Gin Day this Saturday visit eastcoastdistillery.co.uk.