POLICE patrolled a village following reports of a number of shed burglaries.

Officers were on the streets of Dedham yesterday after a number of residents reported the break-ins.

A community policing team spokesman said: "We will continue to patrol Dedham and other rural areas to provide reassurance to the residents and to deter any would be thieves.

"We would like to remind residents to take a moment to ensure your sheds are secure when not in use, keep a record of serial numbers and photos of expensive items such as tools and bicycles."

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information, call Essex Police on 101.