SCHOOLCHILDREN refused to let the cancellation of their year six residential stop them having fun.

The youngsters from Queen Boudica Primary School, in Cowper Crescent, Colchester, should have spent last week at the Kingswood activity centre in Norfolk.

Sadly, it had to be cancelled because of the lockdown but the children and staff still enjoyed a full virtual timetable of activities, including setting themselves an adrenaline challenge.

The ‘trip’ started with them packing their bags with residential essentials for every letter of the alphabet, then sharing a virtual breakfast together.

The children went on to create water parks for their toys and stage an adrenaline challenge, including daredevil activities like mountaineering, abseiling, a leap of faith, pot-holing and caving.

The group told spooky stories by torchlight and zipwires for teddies and campfire songs were also part of the fun.

They finished the week with a blindfold obstacle course, some stick craft and a marble run building challenge.

Deputy headteacher Louise Eaton said: "I'm immensely proud to work with such dedicated and thoughtful staff who have worked tirelessly over this period to provide a fantastic online experience for our children.

"This virtual residential was the icing on the cake.

"It may not have been the week we'd been looking forward to but we made the very best of it.

"The children have engaged wonderfully throughout this period of change and it's been our absolute pleasure to have them at Queen Boudica, both in school and online."