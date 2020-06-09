THERE are snakes on the loose... but not of the hissing, dangerous variety!

Instead, young Arthur Prouten has shown his creative flair by starting two colourful 'covid snakes' in Colchester.

The three-year-old has been painting stones and lining them up to form a snake.

Others have been adding to them and now the colourful creations have grown and grown.

One of the snakes is in Welsh Wood and the other in the field off Harwich Road.

"Arthur's really enjoyed it," said proud mum Samantha Harrison, a healthcare assistant who lives in Redwood Close.

"The one in Welsh Wood is particularly long and now consists of about 40 stones.

"We've been enjoying daily walks and saw people had been hiding coloured stones.

"Then I saw something online about someone starting a covid snake where my sister lives in Lincolnshire.

"Arthur loved the idea and it's grown and grown - literally.

"People have added to the snakes and been really creative. They look absolutely brilliant."

Arthur's little sister, one year-old Dusty, also helped paint one of the stones.

Arthur attends Nanna's Day Nursery, in Turner Road, and Little Angels Pre-School, in Harwich Road.