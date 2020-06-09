POLICE are hunting for a man in connection with a robbery in Clacton.

Essex Police want to speak to Jason Donohue, 43, in connection with an incident where a woman was robbed at an address in Wellesley Road, Clacton.

The robbery took place on May 30.

Officers are warning members of the public not to approach Donohue, who also goes by the name Jay Yourell Martin.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with dark hair.

"He has links to Clacton, Little Clacton and the Islington area of London.

"We’re asking you not to approach him, but if you see him or have any information about where he is to call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/77165/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."