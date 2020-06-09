THE most iconic ride on Clacton Pier has returned from its winter holiday and is going back up for the summer season.

The Helter Skelter, which was bought by the Ball brothers soon after they purchased the landmark attraction in 2009, was carefully taken down at the end of last year.

It was transported to Edinburgh where it was part of the famous Princes Street Winter Wonderland.

The ride, which is also known as a slip, was due to return for Easter but stayed packed away due to the lockdown.

It left the Midlands around 4am on Wednesday and the pier’s technical services team had it installed by the end of the day.

Director Billy Ball said that the sight of the helter skelter back in place is a morale-booster and sign of optimism for staff and customers during this difficult period.

“We will now have the slip ready for operation whenever we are told that we can reopen the outdoor ride area to the public,” he said.

“As always we will be led by the Government and the science and we are hoping that we may get a date in July which allow us to operate throughout the school summer holidays.

“It would be fantastic if we can do that – with all the necessary safety and distancing measures in place for staff and customers.”

The Helter Skelter always goes away for the winter months to protect it from damage from the strong winds and saltwater.

The attraction was originally built by the English specialist firm, Supercar, and was also used in a Marks and Spencer advert.

The pier is also hoping to reopen for fishing on June 15 with pass holders being allowed on and off the attraction by a member of staff.