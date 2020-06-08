A CELEBRITY couple whose familiar faces are often seen on our television screens enjoyed a family day out at the seaside over the weekend.

Stacey Soloman, best known for her appearances on the X-Factor and Loose Women, and partner Joe Swash, former EastEnders actor, headed to Clacton on Saturday.

Despite the somewhat breezier weather, the happy pair played on the beach with their two sons, Leighton, 8, and Rex, 1, before heading towards the historic Clacton Pier.

The famous landmark is currently closed, due to lockdown and social distancing restrictions, but bosses recently re-opened the Candy Corner kiosk.

Determined not to let the pier closure spoil their family trip, and in the true spirit of the seaside, Stacey, 30, and Joe, 38, decided to buy some doughnuts and sticks of rock.

Jayne Whittick, who works in the Candy Corner kiosk, was left pleasantly surprised when she looked up to see the showbiz couple waiting to order.

“They were really lovely, and Stacey took a selfie on my phone for my daughter,” she said.

“From what they put on social media later they spent the day in Clacton with the two children - it was great to see them here.”

Billy Ball, who is the director at Clacton Pier, was disappointed the attraction could not be open for the family to enjoy.

But he said they would be very much welcome once the pier re-opens should they decide to return to the town in the future and when the weather is nicer.

“It was just a shame we were not open as they could have a great family day on the pier,” he said.

“Perhaps they will come back once we reopen and have some fun with us.”

Stacey Soloman and Joe Swash have been together since 2015.

To keep up to date with Clacton Pier’s plan to re-open visit clactonpier.co.uk.