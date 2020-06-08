TWO people were robbed of expensive items such as a Louis Vuitton bag and Nike trainers after being threatened by a group of men while playing football, according to police.

On Saturday May 30, between 6.30pm and 7pm, two people were playing football in Vista Road, Clacton.

The young pair, both aged in their 20s, were then approached by four people who they did not know.

At this point, the victims were shown what Essex Police believe to be a knife, before being threatened with violence and forced to hand over their bags.

Within the bags, one of which was a Louis Vuitton sling bag valued at a three figure sum, there was a pair of Airpod headphones, in addition to Nike Air Max trainers.

The four strangers, described as being aged between 17 and 25, and all were mixed race, then left the scene on foot.

One of the men also wore their hair in a natural afro, two others in braids, and one had short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to Clacton CID by submitting an online report or calling 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/77156/20.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.