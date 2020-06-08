DOGWALKERS in Mistley have been subject to homophobic abuse.

Police are appealing for information after two dogwalkers were verbally abused and threatened last month.

The incident happened when the victims were walking their dogs near Gamekeepers' Pond near Furze Hill at about 10am on May 17.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "After their dog briefly entered the pond, the pair were subject to verbal abuse and were threatened by a man they did not know."

The man has been described as being white, between 45 to 55 years old, and about 5ft10ins tall.

He was of stocky build, and had short hair - and he wore jeans and a jumper.

If you have any knowledge of the identity of this man, or witnessed the incident, submit a report online or call 101.

The crime reference number to quote is 42/69961/20.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.