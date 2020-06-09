FOOTBALLERS are set to go head-to-head in a special fundraising match.

Non-league players from across north Essex will line-up in aid of men's mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

The idea came about following the recent Gazette interview with Little Oakley footballer Bradley James, who spoke about his battle with depression and urged others to reach out for help and support.

The 24-year-old planned to take his own life before being stopped in the nick of time.

Now friends and team-mates from across the grassroots game are set to come together in an eagerly-awaited fundraiser.

"Having seen Bradley’s story, I messaged him and said we should do something for local awareness," said organiser Jack Sibbons, 32 and a long-serving player at Brantham Athletic.

"I wanted to reach and now we've decided to organise a charity game for CALM.

"Depression is such an awful illness that many people suffer from and it particularly affects young men, who often find it hard to talk about their feelings, making it hard to get help and fight the illness.

"Because of the current situation, everything's a bit up in the air at the moment but we hope the game will take place later in the summer or early September.

"We hope everyone in our football community comes together to help make it a very big and special event - something that gets people talking and opening up.

"There are some stellar names involved - lads who are well known in our non-league circles - and it should be a great occasion."

The match is likely to be a Tendring XI versus a Brantham Athletic XI and take place at Oakley's Memorial Ground.

Mr James and Oakley FC manager Matt Carmichael will manage one of the teams, with Mr Sibbons and player Adam Bloss taking charge of the Brantham XI.

"Although I haven't suffered with depression myself, I've certainly been touched by it and know others who have been badly affected," added Mr Sibbons, operations manager at Sibbons Plant and Sales in Elmstead Market.

"A good friend and former team-mate, Mark Parsons, lost his brother, Toby, in 2014.

"And another friend and former footballer Lee Pennycuick sadly took his own life in 2016.

"I've seen the devastation and destruction it can cause and it's something I feel strongly about.

"I've done a couple of iron-man events in the past and I've got a charity boxing match later this year.

"Hopefully our match will be a chance to remember those who aren't with us anymore but also an opportunity to celebrate the lives of people still here, like Bradley."