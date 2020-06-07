A CYCLIST has died after a crash with a car.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information or dash cam footage following a collision in Holland last month.

"A cyclist and a silver Ford Focus Ghia collided in Kings Avenue, at the junction with Salisbury Road, at 2.50pm on Wednesday May 13.

"The cyclist, a 72-year-old man from Holland-on-Sea, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening at the time.

"But sadly he died in hospital ten days later.

"The driver, a 21-year-old man from Frinton, continues to assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information about this incident, or relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or 01245 240 590. The incident number to quote is 641 of May 13.

You can also report online at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org