A MAN has been charged after a knife attack in Clacton.

A 21-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound to his arm after the attack in Marine Parade West on May 25.

Now, Liam Lofting, 22, of North Road, Clacton, has been charged with wounding with intent and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday.

Shortly after the attack, which happened around 12.30pm, the East of England Ambulance Service paramedics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Colchester General Hospital.

The road was also cordoned off from Edith Road to Agate Road for more than four hours while forensics officers investigated.