A MAN has been arrested after a knife attack in Clacton.

A 21-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound to his arm after the attack in Marine Parade West on May 25.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in police custody for questioning.

Shortly after the attack, which happened around 12.30pm, the East of England Ambulance Service paramedics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Colchester General Hospital.

The road was also cordoned off from Edith Road to Agate Road for more than four hours while forensics officers investigated.