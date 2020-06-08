A PHOTOGRAPHY student is hoping to shatter the negative stereotypes associated with a seaside town by shining a light on key workers for her latest project.

Emma Noone, 27, from Clacton, studies at the Colchester School of Art, and specialises in documenting how social issues can impact on smaller communities.

Now in the third year of her degree, talented Emma’s latest series of beautifully shot and formal portraits, entitled Key Workers of CO15, has been released online.

The collection of thought-provoking and simple snaps, feature front line workers of all kinds, from firefighters and supermarket assistants, to teachers and nurses.

The approach to the framing of each picture came about somewhat as a result of a lack of option, due to the nationwide social distancing restrictions.

In the end, however, the need for space helped to further highlight the deeper meaning of each image, change preconceptions, and focus on the positive subject.

“Key Workers of CO15 was made, in part, as a refutation to ongoing negative portrayal of the town in the media,” said Emma.

“The project tells a positive narrative of the members of the small community applying themselves to helping others during the pandemic.

“The constructed style of the photographs results from the Government guidelines on social distancing, creating a physical separation between the camera and the subject.

“This unoccupied space alludes to the measures we are all taking in the aid of our NHS and the empty streets references ideas of isolation.”

Emma first studied photography at GCSE and A-Level, having gained an interest aged 14, but then decided not to pursue it professionally after being discouraged from doing so.

After doing an apprenticeship with Clacton Coastal Academy, she decided to look into embarking on a career in teaching, but kept debating which subject to study at degree level in order to be able to do so.

Eventually the shutterbug settled on her first love of photography, and is now, more than ever, determined to become an editorial photographer who can visually educate audiences on social issues and highlight the good in the negatively portrayed.

“I like to discover positive stories within these types of locations and use them as a focus point of my developing narratives,” she added.

“The aim of my work is to enlighten, educate and inspire my audience by highlighting what is hidden within these communities, and since studying my eyes and options have been opened."

To view Key Workers of CO15 or Emma’s other work, visit emmanoone.co.uk