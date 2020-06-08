AN inspiring and independent pensioner who initially stopped the Army blowing a hole in a popular seaside attraction has celebrated her 106th birthday.

Clare Hamey, who lives in a flat in sheltered housing in Clacton, marked yet another impressive milestone yesterday, which saw her receive her third card from the Queen.

Despite her advanced years, Miss Hamey feels as liberated as ever, and takes pride in the fact she can continue to take care of herself.

Last year, the sprightly pensioner enjoyed a fitting birthday bash, surrounded by her loving and doting family, balloons and a tasty cake.

But, due to the current threat of Covid-19, and the subsequent risks the virus poses to someone of Miss Hamey’s age, her relatives have this year had to keep their distance.

The ongoing pandemic might be a concern but Miss Hamey is no stranger to living through darker times and has seen both the best and worst the world has to offer.

“Clare has survived the Spanish flu, both of the world wars, has beaten cancer and also Tuberculosis before there was treatments, and now this coronavirus,” said her proud niece-in-law, Jan Stedman, 76.

“She is an amazing lady and very with it, and is very happy, although she is deaf and does not like using a telephone.

“She has had an amazing life and her memory is really excellent, she has so many wonderful stories to tell.

“Sadly, we were not really allowed to celebrate with her this year.

“We did visit her but made sure we didn’t go right into her flat and we were cautious.”

Born in Portsmouth in 1914, doctors initially didn’t expect Miss Hamey to live due to a worrying heart condition, but she did, enjoying a happy childhood.

In 1928, she moved to Clacton, where her father opened a butcher’s, and she studied at St Clare’s School, before becoming the secretary for Ernest Kingsman, who owned the historic Clacton Pier

Within her role, she helped book performers which entertained the masses at the height of the attraction’s popularity.

She even refused to let the Army blow a hole in the pier until her boss gave her the green light.

In fact, by the end of the decade, Miss Hamey was working for one of the best known piers in the country, which was seeing as many as 40,000 people pass through the turnstiles each day.

“The Army turned up in 1940 to blow a hole in the pier, so the German’s couldn’t use it to land on but she wouldn’t let them do it until getting permission from Mr Kingsman,” added Jan.

“She always refers to the Clacton Pier as her pier and she absolutely loved working there.”

After enjoying a career at Vauxhall, Miss Hamey, an avid reader, eventually retired at the age of 60, in 1974.

She then moved to Hitchin, where she stayed into the 1990s, but she couldn’t stay away from the home of her beloved pier forever.

“She asked us to find her a place in her favourite Clacton and she has been here ever since,” added Jan.

“But when she moved in, she made it clear she did not want to mix with the old people.”