AN air ambulance was seen landing in Frinton after the emergency services received reports of a resident who had sustained injuries after falling.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to a property in The Esplanade, shortly after 11.30am, on Friday, June 5.

Upon arrival, the teams discovered a resident, believed to be living in the Kings House flats, had fallen over.

In total, three ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene, before the patient was transferred to Colchester Hospital by land ambulance for further care.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that the service responded to an emergency call regarding an incident in Frinton.

"We sent three ambulances and an air ambulance."

Sarah Russell, who lives nearby, captured the moment the air ambulance flew in and made its landing.

"An ambulance came first, then the air ambulance, and then two incident response vehicles," she said.

"When I saw the emergency services arriving, I was surprised and concerned.

"Apparently a lady had an accident in her flat and broke her leg, and then they had to carry her down the stairs.

"Then I saw someone from Kings House being taken away."