A MAN has been charged with "intent to endanger life" after a van smashed into the front of a house and severed a gas main, according to the police.

Essex Police officers were called to Chantry Close, in Clacton, on Tuesday afternoon, following reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a property.

The collision resulted in damage to the front of the house, positioned opposite the Brook Retail Park Tesco store, and firefighters were also called in relation to a possible gas leak.

It is understood the driver was not seriously hurt in the crash, but a man was subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

Following the incident, a 37-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, but was eventually released without charge.

Stewart Bates, 37, of Wash Lane, Clacton, however, has now been charged with dangerous driving and two counts of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A man has been charged following an incident in which a car collided with a house in Chantry Close, Clacton, on Tuesday June 2.

"A 34-year-old man from Clacton had been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm. He was released without charge."

Mr Bates appeared via a video link at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday June 4, and is now due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court at the start of next month, on July 2.

One resident, who lives in Chantry Close but does not wish to be named, said her family was left stunned after hearing the van smash into the house.

“I was in the kitchen, but my daughter and grandchildren were in the garden and they heard a screech and then we all heard a bang, which was very, very loud,” she said.

“It took us by shock, definitely, but we then run out to see what was going on.

"It was absolutely dreadful to see and very upsetting, especially for those who saw it happen."