FIREFIGHTERS have been praised after preventing a blaze which destroyed two sheds from dangerously spreading to an electricity sub-station.
Crews from Frinton and Clacton were called to Sycamore Way, in Kirby Cross, shortly before 7am on Thursday, following reports of a raging fire.
Upon arrival, the teams found two sheds which were completely engulfed in flames and burning worryingly close to a bungalow and an electricity sub-station.
The fast-acting firefighters, however, managed to extinguish the spreading fire before it could cause any further damage or escalate the situation.
As a result of the inferno, the two sheds were left completely destroyed, but the bungalow and sub-station escaped with just cosmetic damage.
Watch manager, Ian Street, said: “Frinton's crew was first on the scene and did a really good job of extinguishing the fire and stopping it spreading.
"As a result, there was only cosmetic damage to the sub-station and home."
An investigation will now be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.