RESIDENTS are being urged to challenge irresponsible visitors who dump rubbish in north Essex’s beauty spots and beaches.

Tendring’s resorts, including Clacton, Frinton, Dovercourt and Brightlingsea, have seen an increase in littering as visitors descended due to a combination of the lockdown being eased and the recent good weather.

Residents were shocked to discover human faeces left behind beach huts in Clacton after seafront loos were shut due to the pandemic, although some toilets have since re-opened.

Disability campaigner Barry O’Connell, of Saxstead Drive, Clacton, was left upset after spotting litter including broken beer bottles at Holland Haven Country Park while training a new assistance dog.

Rubbish on Clacton seafront. Picture: Josh McShane

He said: “I was utterly shell-shocked at the state of our our beautiful country park.

“Seaside resorts are suffering not from the virus, but the great British disease of rubbish being thrown everywhere.

“I sat back in my power chair reflecting on the dangerous situation these people have put young children, assistance dogs and our wonderful pet dogs into.

“Our council should put in far bigger bins and should punish strongly those who come from outside Tendring and leave their rubbish behind for us ratepayers to pick up.”

Tendring Council said it has already deployed its seasonal seafront cleaning regime with 130 extra bins put out along the coastline and contractors carrying out regular emptying and tidying – although this is not taking place during the day as it is unsafe to drive along the promenades when busy.

Beach Patrol also carry out litter picks as part of their duties, but cannot cover the whole coastline and must prioritise safety tasks.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said: “We put significant additional resources in every year to counter this problem but ultimately responsibility lies with people, whether you live locally or come to visit our beautiful district.

“If a bin is full use another one or take your rubbish home with you.

“Please don’t place rubbish next to bins, as however neatly you leave it, it will get spread around by the wind or wildlife.

“At the end of the day, littering is caused by people. If you see someone littering, and feel safe and confident to do so, politely challenge them to pick up their rubbish: ‘Sorry, I think you dropped something’ works more often than you might think.”

Villagers in Dedham were also left angry after rubbish behind in the heart of Constable Country, where overflowing litter bins and dumped litter put cows near Brook Street at risk.

Residents said they are concerned about the welfare of the animals picking through broken glasses and litter.

Piled up - rubbish in Dedham

Michael Talbot, councillor responsible for environment, said council staff and contractors Veolia have worked hard throughout the pandemic to keep the district looking clean.

He said: “Now as their workload ramps up let’s do our bit to help them by using bins, or taking our rubbish home.”

“Due to their efforts household waste collections have remained unchanged throughout, and community bins have still been regularly emptied,” he said.