A CYCLIST in his 70s has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Holland-on-Sea

Emergency services were called to Kings Avenue following a collision between the cyclist and a silver Ford Focus Ghia

The cyclist was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information or dash cam footage after a serious collision in Holland-on-Sea.

"It follows a collision between a cyclist and a silver Ford Focus Ghia on Kings Avenue, at the junction with Salisbury Road, at 2.50pm on Wednesday, May 13.

"The cyclist, a man in his 70s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"The driver of the Ford Focus, a 57-year-old man from Frinton, is assisting with our enquiries."

Anyone with information about this incident, or dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to submit a report through our website or call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number to quote is 641 of May 13.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.