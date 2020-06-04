FIVE men have been arrested following a series of early morning drugs raids cracking down on London drug dealers targeting the resort.

Police executed warrants at three properties on Thursday morning as part of its Operation Raptor initiative to disrupt county lines drug gangs.

They targeted homes in Hayes Road, Marine Parade East and Battisford Drive.

Officers seized a large amount of drugs along with scales and other paraphernalia.

The men remain in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "These warrants were executed as part of an operation to tackle county lines coming into Clacton from London.

“Our operations today were successful and follows proactive policing and community concerns.

“I would like to thank officers from Clacton’s Community Policing Team who assisted with the warrants.



“These arrests send a clear message to anyone travelling into our communities to deal drugs – we have operations in place to investigate you, to locate you and to arrest you.

“We do not tolerate drug dealing in our towns and we’d happily come through your front doors to bring you to justice.”

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood welcomed the operation.

He said: "There has been an increase in London drug dealers targeting Clacton as with other seaside communities in recent years.

"I understand that drug dealing disappeared with the start of the lockdown, but as lockdown has been eased it was inevitable that the drug problem would rear its ugly head again.

"I'm pleased that police are taking direct action to target county lines drug dealing and dealing with the issue of drugs in Clacton town centre."