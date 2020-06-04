A PERFORMING arts venue has launched a competition to give key workers the chance of winning a free wedding worth thousands of pounds.

The Princes Theatre, which is located within the Clacton Town Hall, is looking to repay the hard work of an engaged frontline hero, by paying for many elements of their special day.

As part of the special £5,000 package, the lucky couple will tie the knot in the historic venue, complete with special sound and lighting effects worthy of a stage show.

The ceremony will also include welcome drinks, a succulent hog roast, evening entertainment, decorations and bespoke save the date cards and invitations.

As many as 100 guests will be allowed to attend the momentous occasion, which will be laid-on by Princes Theatre Weddings, in conjunction with Two Hearts Catering and Décor Hire.

Alex Porter, who is Tendring Council’s Cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the gesture is a show of appreciation for dedicated workers who are fighting coronavirus head-on.

Mr Porter, who represents the Coppins ward, also hopes the giveaway will alleviate the stress of planning a wedding.

“Having been so busy during the past few months, there may well be key workers out there who have not been able to plan for their wedding,” he said.

“We hope our prize will help them and take much of that stress away.

“We can’t wait to help a key worker – whether it be a nurse, refuse worker, teacher or someone else – and their partner celebrate their special day in the biggest way possible with the Princes Theatre.

“Although we can only offer up one prize, we hope this token of appreciation shows our thanks to those who have been on the frontline keeping the country running and us safe during these difficult times.”

For full details on how to enter the competition go to princestheatre.co.uk/win-a-wedding.

Entries close on July 4 and the winner will be chosen at random