EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a major road crash involving a suspected five vehicles.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service and officers from Essex Police are currently positioned at the Shair Lane junction, in Colchester Road, Weeley.

According to Essex Travel News, the road is blocked in both directions as a result of an accident involving five vehicles.

In a photo from the scene, sent in by a Gazette reader, the front of a silver BMW can be seen badly damaged, while the emergency services work to keep traffic slowly moving.

As a result, commuters are being told to expect lengthy delays and avoid the route if they can.

Weeley – A133 Colchester Road – Partially blocked in both directions at Shair Lane following an accident involving five vehicles. Long Delays. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) June 2, 2020

The East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police have both been contacted for comment.

More information when we get it.