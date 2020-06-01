THREE people who were arrested following warrants in Dovercourt, have been released on bail.
Essex Police arrested three people after warrants were executed in Dovercourt on Friday, May 29.
Officers went to an address in Main Road where they found what is suspected to be about a kilo of cocaine.
A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Harwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B or C drugs.
A 24-year-old man, from Harwich was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.
All three people have been released on bail until June 24.