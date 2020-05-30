THE carcass of a whale washed up on a north Essex beach has now been removed.
Tendring Council, which has been leading on the clean up operation, announced the news on social media this afternoon.
Contractors have washed the area, but a section will remain cordoned off until the next high tide to ensure the area is fully cleaned.
A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "The whale which had been washed up on the beach at Holland-on-Sea has been removed, and the beach cleaned where it was.
"The cordon is now lifted, but the section where the carcass was will remain closed until after the next high tide as a final clean.
"Thanks to our partners and contractors for all their help during this incident."
Experts believe the whale died after an impact with a commercial ship in the water.
