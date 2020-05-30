Marine experts believe a 40ft whale which washed up dead on Holland beach died after hitting a commercial ship.

Big Blue Oceon Cleanup, which has been helping with the clean up operation since Friday, says after examining the carcass it appears the animal died of a bone puncture to its lung.

The group believe the injury was caused after the animal collided with a commercial ship. 

The group said on Facebook: "After sadly examining the carcass of the fin whale that washed up on #Clacton beach yesterday we believe that the whale died on impacting a commercial ship causing a bone puncture to the lung."

Work to remove the whale carcass from the beach is nearly complete, however Tendring Council contractors will be cleaning the area before it is reopened to the public.

Work should be complete by the end of Saturday. 

For more information about the group, visit bigblueoceancleanup.org