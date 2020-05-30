THREE men were assaulted with an "unknown liquid" by an armed group of people near Jaywick Post Office.
Essex Police were called to Tamarisk Way, near to the Post Office, at around 7.10pm on Friday.
The victims, who said they had been attacked by an armed group of people, had already driven away from the scene.
They said they had an unknown liquid thrown at them and one of them suffered a cut to the head.
The men's injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.
Essex Police's enquiries continue and witnesses are urged to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting 1139 of May 30.
Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment