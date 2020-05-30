WORK will continue today to remove the carcass of a 40ft fin whale from Holland beach.

The animal washed up on the shore, near the Kingscliff Hotel, on Friday morning.

Essex Police, Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team, marine experts and Tendring Council have all been working on the clean up operation.

Yesterday Tendring Council said on Friday evening contractors would continue work on site on Saturday, with the caracass likely to be removed by the end of the day.

Picture taken by Adrian Smith

Here is a video from the scene taken yesterday: