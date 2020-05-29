THREE people have been arrested after police executed warrants in Frinton and Harwich.
Officers attended an address in Main Road, Harwich, and found what is believed to be a kilo of cocaine.
A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Harwich, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class A drugs and possession of Class B or C drugs.
A 24-year-old man from Harwich was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "All three people remain in police custody while enquiries continue."
