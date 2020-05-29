A 40FT fin whale has washed up on the beach in Holland-on-Sea.

Coastguards and Essex Police said the huge animal, which had sadly died, washed up on Friday morning.

A cordon has been put in place and people have been told to keep away from the whale.

Fin whales are the second-largest species of whale and can grow up to 90ft and weigh up to 120 tonnes.

A spokesman for Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team said: "At 06.30am Dover Coastguard Operations Centre paged the Clacton team, along with Walton Coastguard Coast Rescue Team after a report of a possible overturned boat, as further information came in of more sightings the report was changed to a beached whale just off the Holland-on-Sea area.

"Once on scene, coastguards have to ascertain if the animal is still alive and arrange rescue, sadly in this case the animal was deceased, therefore we risk access the immediate danger to beach users￼￼ and water users.

"In this case there is a danger to public health as the animal appeared to be deceased for a few days."

Essex Police and the coastguard are at the scene

He added: "The coastguard informed The Receiver of Wreck (an official who administers law dealing with maritime wrecks and salvage), as this animal is designated as Royal Fish, the Receiver of Wreck then organises other bodies for collection, disposal and in some cases collection or on sight necropsy for research purposes.

"The situation is ongoing, so as the police request, please stay away from the immediate area."

The whale has washed up opposite the Kingscliff Hotel.

Picture: Adam Bolton

Essex Police urged people to stay away from the scene

"Sadly a 40ft whale has been washed up on Holland-on-Sea this morning," a spokesman for the force said.

"We are currently in attendance with other organisations and discussions are under way on how to remove her.

"The area is cordoned off and the public are advised to stay away."

Here is a video from the scene this morning:

Residents were shocked to discover the giant whale, which was next to a rock groyne.

Sue Chillingworth, who lives nearby on King's Parade, said: "I have lived here all my life and I have never seen a whale on the beach.

"We were on the beach walking the dog at about 7.45am.

"It has got injuries on it and it is a bit bloated.

"The police were quite concerned it could explode because it was so bloated.

"There were lots of people here watching, at one stage it was about three deep.

Picture: Adrian Smith

Picture: Adrian Smith

"They closed off three bays and three slopes."

There are people scattered along the cliff top watching as police and coastguard work at the scene.

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup said it is also on site dealing with the situation.

Support officer Jasmin Lawrence, 34,from Clacton, turned out to see the while along with her children.

She said: "I was shopping in the town and everyone online was talking about it so decided to come down to see it.

"I've never seen anything like it - the kids can't believe something that big lives in the sea."

A family watches on before the seafront was cordoned off

Conner Hodgkins, 25, from Clacton, also went to the beach to see the animal.

He said: "It's something different - I wanted to come and see it for myself.

"It's quite a spectacle and a lot of people lined the cliff top to see it.

"I'm surprised so many people came given the situation with Covid-19."