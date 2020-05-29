A 40FT whale has washed up on the beach in Holland on Sea.

Essex Police said the huge animal has sadly died after washing up on Friday morning.

A cordon has been put in place and people have been told to keep away.

"Sadly a 40ft whale has been washed up on Holland on this morning," a spokesman for the force said.

"We are currently in attendance with other organisations and discussions are under way on how to remove her.

Essex Police and the coastguard are at the scene

"The area is cordoned off and the public are advised to stay away."

The whale has washed up opposite the Kingscliff Hotel.

Residents were shocked to discover the giant whale, which was next to a rock groyne.

Sue Chillingworth, who lives nearby on King's Parade, said: "I have lived here all my life and I have never seen a whale on the beach.

"We were on the beach walking the dog at about 7.45am.

Here is a video from the scene this morning:

"It has got injuries on it and it is a bit bloated.

"The police were quite concerned it could explode because it was so bloated.

"There were lots of people here watching, at one stage it was about three deep.

Picture: Adrian Smith

"They closed off three bays and three slopes."

There are people scattered along the cliff top watching as police and coastguard work at the scene.

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup said it is also on site dealing with the situation.