RESIDENTS have been warned not to approach a man wanted by police in relation to a seafront stabbing in Clacton.

A 21-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound to his arm following an attack in Marine Parade West on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25, at about 12.30pm.

East of England Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Colchester General Hospital.

The road was also cordoned off from Edith Road to Agate Road for more than four hours while forensics officers investigated.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the victim remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Officers are now looking to speak to Liam Lofting, from Clacton, in connection with the "serious assault".

Scene - a man was stabbed in Marine Parade West, Clacton, on Bank Holiday Monday.

The spokesman added: "Lofting, also known as Liam Young, was last known to be living in Clacton and has links to both the Tendring district and Colchester.

"He normally has short dark hair like in the picture, but is believed to have shaved his hair.

"Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to not approach him but to call Clacton CID."

Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.