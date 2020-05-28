MORE than three quarters of primary schools in Essex are expected to reopen on Monday, Essex County Council has revealed.

Under Government plans, primary schools across the country are set to reopen for nursery, reception, year one and year six students on June 1.

The plans have come under intense scrutiny, from parents, politicians and unions.

However County Hall says more than 75 per cent of schools are expected to open on Monday, with the final decision being made by schools themselves and not the authority.

A spokesperson said: “Essex County Council has asked schools to confirm their re-opening arrangements for the week commencing Monday June 1.

"We do not yet have a full picture from all primary schools, but current indications are that approximately between 75 and 80 per cent of primary schools will be open in some form and 20 per cent have indicated they will not be opening on the 1 June. We will update these figures throughout the week.

“Each school has made their own local decision based on a thorough health and safety risk assessment.

"Each school is responsible for communicating with parents and the school community about their individual decisions.

"All schools will continue to remain open for the children of critical workers and vulnerable pupils."

For more information, visit essex.gov.uk/news/essex-preparing-for-phased-school-reopening.