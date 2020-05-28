TWO young school students were thrilled after letters which they sent to a certain, somewhat, prominent member of the royal family garnered a response from Windsor Castle.

Ava Pfrang, who is in Year 3, and Oliver Reader, in Year 4, both attend Cann Hall Primary School in Clacton and have continued doing so throughout the lockdown.

But during the coronavirus outbreak, teachers across the country who have been looking after the children of key workers have being approaching lessons slightly differently.

Instead of strictly following the curriculum, for example, they have favoured engaging and light-hearted activities to ensure pupils remain both stimulated and mentally unburdened by the pandemic.

At Cann Hall, in Constable Avenue, the pupils have been encouraged to write thank you letters to different members of the community, such as front-line workers and NHS employees.

They even sent positive messages to supermarket workers during the Easter Holidays in a bid to lift their spirits.

Last month, following a televised speech from the Queen, teacher Linda King thought it would be nice for her students to write to the longest-reigning British monarch.

“We thought it would be a kind gesture to thank Her Majesty the Queen for taking the time and effort to address the nation,” she said.

“We spoke about how people at home would be inspired and comforted by the Queen’s speech.”

Not long after the letters were sent off, Ava and Oliver were left stunned when they each received a personally addressed letter from the Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

In the letters, Richenda Elton states the Queen asked her to respond to the children because she “appreciated the kind message of support”.

She also says the much-loved monarch thought it was “kind” of Ava and Oliver to write to after being inspired by her national address.

Cann Hall headteacher Claire Russell said the children and her colleagues have been left thrilled by the response and said it teaches the importance of writing.

“During school closures we have continued to encourage our children, both at home and those at school accessing key worker provision, to write regularly,” she said.

“As a school, we always ensure that our pupils have a purpose for their writing, whether it is a story for the younger year groups to read, or a persuasive letter to a community representative.

“So, getting a reply from the Queen has demonstrated the value of writing to our children.

“We are really thrilled that they will be able to treasure this bit of writing for years to come.”