FAST-THINKING police officers had to administer CPR after a man went into cardiac arrest while they waited for paramedics to arrive.
The East of England Ambulance Service was called to a restaurant in Marine Parade, in Clacton, on Bank Holiday Monday.
The team had received reports of a man in cardiac arrest, before deploying an ambulance, two ambulance officer vehicles, and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.
Officers from Essex Police arrived at the incident first, and immediately started to perform CPR on the man while they waited for paramedics.
One man was transported to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment.