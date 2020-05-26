A WOMAN has been "left shaken" after being robbed on Bank Holiday Monday in what police are calling a targeted incident.

During the early hours of yesterday, May 25, a 64-year-old victim is said to have been robbed of her purse and tablet computer at a property in Dudley Road, Clacton.

The woman was unhurt, but left shaken by the ordeal, which Essex Police are now treating as a targeted incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A woman and a teenage boy have been charged after a woman was robbed of her purse and tablet computer.

"The 64-year-old victim was left shaken but unhurt following the incident at a multi-occupancy address in Dudley Road, Clacton, in the early hours of yesterday.

"We are treating the incident as targeted."

Kelly Luckhurst, 32, of St Clairs Road, St Osyth, has since been charged with robbery.

Today, she appeared via video link at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

A 17-year-old boy of no fixed address was also charged with robbery, and possession of a knife in a public place.

He too appeared via video link at Chelmsford Youth Court earlier today where he admitted the charges.

He is due to appear at the same court on July 31.