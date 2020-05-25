A MAN was found with a stab wound to the stomach before police officers "locked down" a busy seaside street for more than four hours.

Essex Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the Clacton seafront shortly after 12.30pm.

The crews had received reports that an injured man had been discovered near a junction connecting Marine Parade and Pier Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers established the man had sustained a stab wound to the stomach, before paramedics took him to hospital for further treatment.

At least seven police officers were spotted at the scene, not far from the Premier Inn hotel, as an investigation got underway.

As a result, Marine Parade West, from Edith Road to Agate Road, was cordoned off for more than four hours, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to reports a man had been found injured near the junction of Marine Parade and Pier Avenue shortly after 12.35pm on Monday May. 25.

"The man has sustained a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

One resident, who does not wish to be named, lives just metres away from where the incident happened, and the subsequent cordon was placed.

He says he was enjoying the sun with his young daughter outside his home when emergency services all of a sudden came from nowhere and descended on the road.

"I was teaching my daughter how to ride her bicycle and then all of sudden police cars and ambulances were driving in from everywhere," he said.

"I saw someone in a stretcher being put into the back of an ambulance and gradually the whole area became locked down.

"Someone had told me about it being to do with a stabbing and there being a blood trail, but I just didn't believe it."

Essex Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 quoting incident 513 of 25 May.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.