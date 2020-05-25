EMERGENCY services have descended on a busy seafront street in Clacton.

Essex Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Marine Parade West at roughly 2pm today.

Police officers are said to have cordoned off the area, from Edith Road to Agate Road, with traffic being diverted.

An eyewitness, who has asked not to be named, said: "I was teaching my daughter to ride her bicycle and then all of sudden police cars and ambulances were driving from everywhere.

"We saw someone in a stretcher being put into the back of an ambulance.

"Gradually the whole area became locked down."

More to follow.