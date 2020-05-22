A TEENAGER from Jaywick has appeared in court to face a number of drug-related charges.

Martel Lilly, 19, was arrested in the town on Monday, May 18.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and one count of possessing a Class B drug.

Lilly of Austin Avenue, Jaywick, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face the charges.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, June 16, to face the charges.