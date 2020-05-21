A MAN was hospitalised after sustaining three wounds during a daylight stabbing which is also said to have involved a machete.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the Brooklands area of Jaywick, shortly before 5pm, on Wednesday.

The officers and paramedics had received reports a man had been assaulted in Austin Avenue.

Upon arrival, it was established he had been stabbed three times and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

A Jaywick resident, who has asked to remain anonymous but who is a friend of the victim, said she believed the attack occurred following an argument which started after the man’s dog urinated on a wall.

“It is disgusting what has happened and he has been left with three wounds,” she said.

“There was a machete which was thrown around as well, but it wasn’t used.

“The person who did this is a bully and the police really need to act, because this is a disgrace.”

Following the attack, eyewitnesses reported seeing a police helicopter circling the area, as well as officers who were spotted looking in a field.

Resident Ben Patient said: “There is always something happening in Jaywick so you sort of get used to it.

“I was just confused about what was happening because I saw someone walk into the field and then police were following them with a dog.

“The officers then asked me if I saw where they were going and the next thing I know, the helicopter is flying over looking around.”

So far, no-one has been arrested for the attack but Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports a man had been assaulted in Austin Avenue, Jaywick at 4.40pm on Wednesday 20 May.

"We attended and found a man injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment on three stab wounds but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

"If you have any information about the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident 824 of 20 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."