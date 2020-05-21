TGI Fridays has announced it is expanding its click and collect service to another 12 restaurants.

The Braintree branch will be included in the expansion, which kicks in next Wednesday (May 27).

Bosses say it follows a "hugely successful" launch of the click and collect serve at 26 of its restaurants around the UK.

The system allows customers to order their food and pay for it online, before collecting it safely from outside their nearest restaurant.

Staff place the order directly into the customer’s already opened car boot as part of the restaurants social distancing measures.

TGI Fridays says this setup has been applauded across the sector and heralded as a benchmark for other eateries.

CEO Robert Cook said: "We’re so happy to be extending both our Click & Collect and delivery services to an incredible 36 locations as well as adding alcohol to the Click & Collect offer at selected locations.

"Since launch, we have had endless requests from Fridays fans across the country to bring the offer to them - something that we’ve been working very hard to safely deliver.

"The 12 restaurants that we are adding have been chosen as we either own and can control the car park or our landlord has given us dedicated access to the site.

"We are continuing to follow all Government guidelines to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, with the safety of our guests and our teams remaining our top priority."

Alcohol will also be available to click and collect at specified restaurants.

The 12 branches which form part of the expansion are:

Aberdeen Beach

Bolton

Braintree

Coventry

Cribbs Causeway

Doncaster

Fareham

Glasgow – Buchanan Street (Delivery only)

Manchester Piccadilly (Delivery only)

Milton Keynes Stadium (Click & Collect only)

Romford

Speke (Click & Collect only)

Other branches already offering the service: