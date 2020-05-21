AN inquest has heard a Manningtree woman was killed after lying down in the middle of the road.

A coroner at Essex Coroners’ Court, in Chelmsford, has concluded Gillian Gladys Rollings died from injuries following a road traffic collision.

The Manningtree resident, who was 59-years-old when she died, was killed when she was hit by a car after lying in the middle of New Road, near the bowls club, in Mistley.

The incident took place just before 6.40pm on Monday, October 21 last year.

An ambulance was called to the scene and her death was confirmed by a paramedic at 7.04pm.

The car involved, a silver Volvo V70, was being driven from Lawford to Mistley when it collided with Mrs Rollings.

The forensic postmortem examination was carried out by Dr Benjamin Swift at Colchester Hospital, who found the cause of the death was due to the car crash.

The inquest into the death of Mrs Rollings was held on Tuesday, May 19.

Essex County Council declined to comment.