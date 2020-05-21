Let’s face it, young kids aren’t trained actors, we’re making it up as we go along.

We react, as the late great Ron Moody once explained, and he should know, he’d worked with plenty of young superstars. It’s something I regularly emphasise to those blissfully unaware, and many aspiring young actors I get to work with. When we see young people actually acting it’s awful.

Like seeing a magic trick, but seeing how they did it.

It’s never good. Acting is making others believe in you.

So, if you believe it (like the best lie you could ever tell) others will too.

But creating that believability comes through confidence-in-yourself.

But that self-confidence has to be put there, it has to come from somewhere. It has to be given to you.

That comes from family, teachers, audiences, peers, people who know their stuff.

It grows and eventually you can start believing in yourself. Believing that you are good enough, that you can do anything; be someone else, when asked, like a switch you can turn on and off.

Equally, it’s also about sticking your talent in a cage ready to unleash it.

And only release it when it is absolutely necessary.

Like having a superpower.

Usually, for an actor, this can only happen, for you to be at your best, when a director is able to give you that freedom, when they are able to produce that confidence in you.

Which is typically, on a stage, in front of a large audience, in a large auditorium.

I mean, some get too carried away with their own hyped up self-belief (don’t do that) and end up disappearing right up their own backsides.

But with the right guidance, keeping grounded, remaining humble, as a performer, you can actually do it.

Being directed in the right way goes along way into creating the best lie: Your best performance.

The direction I got, and took, from the directors and those around me, produced my best work.

It gave me self-confidence.

In my experience, when someone offers that belief; that trust, when someone invests in me, I reward them in spades.

That’s how it has always been throughout my career.

This column contains extracts from David Garlick’s forthcoming memoir, My Eyes, How Green! Broadway Davey G