McDonald’s has reopened 33 restaurants for drive-through customers after a successful trial for deliveries.
The sites, primarily in south-east England, opened at from 11am on Wednesday and are offering a limited menu with orders capped at £25 per car, the fast food chain said.
Customers are encouraged to pay via contactless payments.
The latest stores reopening means McDonald’s has 38 restaurants operating in the UK – 23 as drive-through only, 10 offering deliveries and drive-through, and five just serving online orders via apps.
Staff will be temperature checked before each shift and the number of workers on each site will be reduced to ensure social distancing, bosses added.
Perspex screens are installed at all drive-through windows and staff will be given protective equipment, the company said.
Bosses hope to reopen all drive-through operations over the next month.
McDonald’s restaurant reopening list
Drive-Through Only:
Ipswich – Ranelagh Road
Ipswich – Ravenswood
Ipswich – Whitehouse
Chelmsford – Regiment Business Park
Hounslow – Travellers Friend
Sutton – Oldfields Road
North Cheam – Worcester Park
Strood – Commercial Road
Rochester – Medway Valley Park
Herfordshire – Bushey
Staines – Two Rivers Retail Park
Staines – London Road
Peterborough – Bourges Boulevard
Peterborough – Boongate
Peterborough – Hampton
Peterborough – Morrisons, Lincoln Road
Peterborough – Eye Green
Peterborough – Glinton
Rochester – Medway City Estate
Bobbing – Sheppey Way
Dunstable – Luton Road
Luton Retail Park Gipsy Lane
Watford – Garston
Delivery And Drive-Through:
Chelmsford – Riverside
Chelmsford – Westway
Ipswich – Cardinal Park
Boreham Interchange
Luton – Leagrave
Watford – Hertfordshire Arms
Luton – Chaul End Lane
Beechings Way
Sittingbourne Retail Park
Gillingham – Bowaters
Still Open For Delivery:
Tooting
Dalston
Welling
Harrow
Luton – George Street
Drive-Through Reopenings in Ireland (all Dublin):
Nutgrove
Kylemore Road
East Wall
Artaine
Malahide Road
Tallaght