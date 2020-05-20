McDonald’s has reopened 33 restaurants for drive-through customers after a successful trial for deliveries.

The sites, primarily in south-east England, opened at from 11am on Wednesday and are offering a limited menu with orders capped at £25 per car, the fast food chain said.

Customers are encouraged to pay via contactless payments.

The latest stores reopening means McDonald’s has 38 restaurants operating in the UK – 23 as drive-through only, 10 offering deliveries and drive-through, and five just serving online orders via apps.

Staff will be temperature checked before each shift and the number of workers on each site will be reduced to ensure social distancing, bosses added.

Perspex screens are installed at all drive-through windows and staff will be given protective equipment, the company said.

Bosses hope to reopen all drive-through operations over the next month.

McDonald’s restaurant reopening list

Drive-Through Only:

Ipswich – Ranelagh Road

Ipswich – Ravenswood

Ipswich – Whitehouse

Chelmsford – Regiment Business Park

Hounslow – Travellers Friend

Sutton – Oldfields Road

North Cheam – Worcester Park

Strood – Commercial Road

Rochester – Medway Valley Park

Herfordshire – Bushey

Staines – Two Rivers Retail Park

Staines – London Road

Peterborough – Bourges Boulevard

Peterborough – Boongate

Peterborough – Hampton

Peterborough – Morrisons, Lincoln Road

Peterborough – Eye Green

Peterborough – Glinton

Rochester – Medway City Estate

Bobbing – Sheppey Way

Dunstable – Luton Road

Luton Retail Park Gipsy Lane

Watford – Garston

Delivery And Drive-Through:

Chelmsford – Riverside

Chelmsford – Westway

Ipswich – Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton – Leagrave

Watford – Hertfordshire Arms

Luton – Chaul End Lane

Beechings Way

Sittingbourne Retail Park

Gillingham – Bowaters

Still Open For Delivery:

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton – George Street

Drive-Through Reopenings in Ireland (all Dublin):

Nutgrove

Kylemore Road

East Wall

Artaine

Malahide Road

Tallaght